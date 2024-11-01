Farmscape Audio Special from World Porkk Expo for June 4, 2025



Maria Zieba, the Vice President International Affairs with the National Pork Producers Council, discusses the importance of the Canada United States Mexico Agreement to the U.S. pork sector.

Runs: 6:47

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2026/6/zieba-260603.mp3



Dr. Anna Forseth, the Director of Animal Health with the National Pork Producers Council, discusses the creation of the new National Swine Health Strategy and the latest developments related to the identification of pseudorabies in commercial swine herds in Iowa and Texas.

Runs: 14:26

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2026/6/forseth-260603.mp3



Dr. Meredith Peterson, the Director of Swine Health with the National Pork Board, discusses priorities outlined in the new National Swine Health Strategy and the importance of producer awareness, support and participation.

Runs: 6:40

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2026/6/peterson-260603.mp3



Dr. Lee Shulz, the Chief Economist with Ever Ag, discusses the U.S. pork economy outlook.

Runs: 8:57

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2026/6/schulz-260603.mp3



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers