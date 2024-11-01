Farmscape Canada

 


Audio 
Bryan Humphreys 10:00 Listen
Dr. Megan Niederwerder 18:55 Listen
Dr. Lisa Becton 5:51 Listen
Dr. Ashley Johnson 9:57 Listen

Rate this Article:

Name:
Email:
Comments:




Printer Friendly Version
Farmscape Audio Special from World Pork Expo for June 5, 2025
Farmscape Staff

Farmscape Audio Special from World Pork Expo for June 5, 2025

Bryan Humphreys, the CEO of the National Pork Producers Council, discusses key pork sector issues including efforts to deal with Proposition 12, efforts to control feral pigs and the renegotiation of the Canada United States Mexico Agreement.
Runs: 10:00
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2026/6/humphreys-260604.mp3

Dr. Megan Niederwerder, the Executive Director of the Swine Health Information Center, discusses the identification of New World screwworm in Texas and the global expansion of Foot and Mouth Disease and African Swine Fever.
Runs: 18:55
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2026/6/niederwerder-260604.mp3

Dr. Lisa Becton, the Associate Director of the Swine Health Information Center, discusses the implications of the identification of New World screwworm in the United States and recommendations for producers.
Runs: 5:51
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2026/6/becton-260604.mp3

Dr. Ashley Johnson, the Director of Food Policy with the National Pork Producers Council, discusses new dietary guidelines for Americans and the implications for the pork sector.
Runs: 9:57
https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2026/6/johnson-260604.mp3

       *Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers
© Wonderworks Canada 2026
Home   |   News   |   Archive   |   Today's Script   |   About Us   |   Sponsors  |   Links   |   Newsletter  |   RSS Feed
www.farmscape.com © 2000-2019  |  Swine Health   |   Privacy Policy  |   Terms Of Use  |  Site Design

 

 