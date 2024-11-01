Farmscape for June 18, 2026



The expansion of Foot and Mouth Disease into new areas suggests something with the virus has changed.

The Swine Health Information Center's June global swine disease monitoring report highlights the first detection of the Foot-and-Mouth Disease serotype SAT 1 in Mongolia.

Swine Health Information Center Executive Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder notes the Southern African Territories or SAT 1 Foot and Mouth Disease serotype had historically been endemic to sub-Saharan Africa but it has expanded substantially over recent months and years.



Quote-Dr. Megan Niederwerder-Swine Health Information Center:

FMD serotypes are not cross protective, meaning if an animal is exposed to Serotype O, they would not be protected against SAT 1 as a serotype and that goes for all seven serotypes of FMD.

So, you've got to think about that not only for exposure to the virus itself but the vaccine protection.

The vaccine protection has to be specific to the serotype.

The SAT 1 serotype over the last several months and years has increased with regards to geographic expansion.

We've seen that the serotype has been detected in Northern Africa, we've seen it in the middle east, the near east and most recently in the EU and in Asia.

There are currently SAT 1 FMD serotype outbreaks in Greece, in Cyprus, in Mongolia and in China.

This is significant because the animals that may be endemic for Foot and Mouth disease virus or naive may not have any underlying protection against the SAT 1.

The other aspect is how do we control this SAT 1 serotype?

We have to consider that there may be a change in the virus.

Either it's more transmissible, or it's being carried by animal movement or potentially having enhanced spread for some reason.

When a virus expands its geographic range, we have to consider how the risk changes not only to the countries affected but naive countries, negative counties like the U.S.



Dr. Niederwerder notes, Senecavirus A, an endemic disease in the U.S. causes vesicular lesions identical to those of Foot and Mouth Disease and the two infections can only be distinguished through diagnostics so it's important to know what's circulating globally and to maintain vigilance on farm.

Any vesicular lesions should be reported immediately to state and federal animal health officials.

SHIC's swine disease monitoring reports can be accessed at swinehealth.org.

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Bruce Cochrane.



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