Farmscape for June 24, 2026



The CEO of the National Pork Producers Council says the trade deal involving Canada, the United States and Mexico has been an outstanding agreement and he's optimistic it will continue.

With the first mandatory review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement set to officially begin July 1st, discussions over the agreement are already underway.

Brian Humphries, the CEO of the National Pork Producers Council, on hand earlier this month in Des Moines for World Pork Expo, says this has been an outstanding deal for all three countries.



Quote-Brian Humphries-National Pork Producers Council:

Yeah, for our friends in Canada, CUSMA, for the U.S., USMCA and so regardless of how we look at it, it is a partnership between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

For American agriculture, Canadian agriculture and Mexican agriculture and all of our consumers, has been absolutely outstanding.

It has been a huge benefit for Canadian producers who have sold live hogs into the United States, who have bought products from the United States and the United States has bought from Canada and the same with our partners in Mexico, as we've been able to help supply product down there for their industry as well.

There's been a number of letters signed by groups on both sides of the borders, our borders, all three countries, talking about the importance of USMCA and what it has done.

I think as we navigate through this, I think there's questions potentially in other sectors and we understand that but when we look at agriculture as a whole, and specifically livestock, we look forward to a swift review.

As you talk about a review, these discussions are underway and a constant reminder of the importance of being engaged in the discussions with the governments as we go through this.

From a U.S. agriculture, and specifically a pork industry standpoint, my counterpart from Canada and I were talking earlier, that we appreciate and our industries appreciate how wonderful CUSMA or USMCA has been for all three, U.S., Canada, and Mexico, for the pork sectors.

We look forward to a clean and swift year review.



Humphries says, as we look at this agreement, there's plenty of room to be optimistic for the continuation of the great partnership we have within agriculture.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers