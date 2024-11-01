Farmscape for June 15, 2026



The Executive Director of Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan suggests, by sharing honest transparent information about what they do and why, Canadian farmers can help dispel a lot of the misinformation circulating about farming through social media.

"Trust in Our Food System is Imperative: What Can We Do?" is the focus of an article circulated through Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan's June eNewsletter.

Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan Executive Director Clinton Monchuk suggests it really comes down to ensuring that farmers can continue to produce food on farms and ranches in the manner they do while evolving into using new technologies, new research and new developments that come along.



Quote-Clinton Monchuk-Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan:

What's happening right now when it comes to the trust discussion about food and agriculture in general here in this country is, I think we see that there's a lot more proliferation of misinformation and disinformation that is actually coming out into the public.

And really, what we want to do is make sure there's a counter to that.

It's just telling the truth and being transparent about what we do so consumers can actually understand what we do and really why we do it.

Right off the top, the best way to do it for everybody who's listening that's involved in agriculture is simply to talk about it with your friends, your neighbours.

If you have social media accounts, feel free to post some of the things that you're doing from sorting cattle to picking eggs to planting your crop, just so that information gets out there.

The more information we get out there, the better it is.

One little step at a time creates a big movement so if we can all talk and make sure our neighbors and our community understand what we do when it comes to agriculture, the wider the audience becomes that is more knowledgeable about food.

I just encourage everybody listening to consider that and hopefully one step at a time, we can make Canada a more knowledgeable country when it comes to the food system.



Monchuk says getting the message of farming and ranching and the general message of agriculture out to consumers to build that trust really is working.

The article "Trust in Our Food System is Imperative: What Can We Do?" can be found at farmfoodcaresk.org.

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Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers