Farmscape for July 6, 2026



Research conducted by the University of Minnesota has shed light on the risk of swine transport trailers becoming contaminated when unloading pigs at the processing plant.

A University of Minnesota study, conducted under the Swine Health Information Center and Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research Wean to Harvest Biosecurity Research Program, looked at the risk of swine transport trailers becoming contaminated at harvest plants.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says researchers collected samples from the trailer on arrival at the plant prior to unloading, from the loading dock and from the trailer after unloading and checked for the presence of four key pathogens PRRS, PED, Porcine deltacoronavirus and Seneca virus A.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

One of the key findings was that 76 percent of trailers that arrived negative left positive for at least one pathogen.

That does highlight the level of contamination that can occur.

It was also noted that docks are highly contaminated year-round, but there was a seasonality pattern for the different pathogens that were identified.

For example, porcine epidemic diarrhea virus and delta coronavirus were noted more in fall and winter with the dock more than four to ten times higher of a case positivity than they were in the summer.

PRRS identification increased in spring and fall, whereas Seneca A virus really was increased over summer and warm winter months.

But it was also shown that trailers that didn't have clean and disinfection were a lot higher and those that were dual use, for example if they hauled pigs and cattle, also showed an increased level of contamination.

This study really highlights the value and importance of implementing biosecurity for trailer sanitation and driver unloading practices year-round.



Dr. Becton says information gathered through this study will help veterinarians, producers, truck wash staff, drivers and packing plant staff improve biosecurity and reduce disease risk.

Full details can be found at swinehealth.org.

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Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers