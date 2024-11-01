Farmscape for June 19, 2026



Saskatchewan Agriculture reports, despite rain that slowed seeding in some regions, farmers in all regions of the province are close to completion and will be shifting their focus to in-crop spraying.

Saskatchewan Agriculture released its crop report Thursday for the period from June 9th to 15th.

Augustine Osei, a Crops Extension Specialist with Saskatchewan Agriculture, says progress was slowed by rainfall but seeding is nearing completion in almost all areas.



Quote-Augustine Osei-Saskatchewan Agriculture:

What we saw this past week across the province is that the seeding currently is 97 percent complete, which is up from 93 percent last week and, though this is slightly below the five-and ten-year average of 99 percent, progress was slowed as a result of rain in some of the regions and excess moisture which made it difficult for farmers to access some of those fields to complete seeding.

Some of the regions received some precipitation while others did not even get any at all.

And in those regions where precipitation was received it was very variable, which resulted in variable amounts of topsoil moisture and in most parts most of the crops at this time of the year are at a normal stage and some reported good crop growth.

While in some areas where they didn't have precipitation some are also reporting some of the crops needing a bit of moisture.

So, it depends on the region.

It's very variable and depends on how much precipitation they got there.



Osei says at 97 percent complete, just below the five-and ten-year averages of 99 precent, it's a big jump from the previous week.

He says, with seeding wrapping up, producers will be shifting to spraying in crop but windy conditions in most of the regions and excess moisture in some fields are making it difficult for producers to access those fields so they'll be looking for favorable weather conditions.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers