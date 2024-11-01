Farmscape for June 25, 2026



Manitoba Agriculture reports planting across the province stood at approximately 97 percent complete by last week's Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation's crop insurance deadline.

Manitoba Agriculture released its weekly Crop Report Tuesday.

Dennis Lange, a Provincial Pulse and Soybean Specialist with Manitoba Agriculture and Editor of the Provincial Crop Report, says it's been an interesting year and will continue to be that.



Quote-Dennis Lange-Manitoba Agriculture:

Variable amounts of precipitation occurred across the last seven days, with isolated showers sweeping through the southwest and central regions, with accumulations from zero to 34 millimeters.

Areas in the Interlake received less than five millimeters of rain and already flooded areas around the Swan River and Swan Valley areas received 22 millimeters of rain.

Somerset, down in the south here, received the highest accumulation of precipitation this last week, at 34 millimeters of rain.

Those big rains that we had the previous week, definitely is something that is still sticking around here yet.

Water is taking a long time to go down in those heavy, heavy areas and growers are still assessing the damage from those rains as of today.

With that being said, seeding progress right now, we're sitting at about 97 percent complete.

The Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation's seeding deadline is June 20th, so based on that, that's where we're going to be at for seeding for this year.

The biggest area that we saw fewer acres go in would be in the northwest, in particular in the canola region, in that canola area there.

They were about 85 percent complete as of the seeding deadline.

So, again, just not as many, they were wetter early on with the big rains and just not everything was able to get in before the deadline.

But, that's how our start of the season is going to go.



Lange says, in terms of disease and insect challenges, the only thing that we're starting to see is bit of root rot showing up in some different regions and farmers are looking at different fungicide options for controlling Mycosphaerella blight in field peas and monitoring its progress.

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Bruce Cochrane.



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