Farmscape for June 26, 2026



Saskatchewan Agriculture reports about three percent of cropland remained unseeded by this year's crop insurance deadline.

Saskatchewan Agriculture released its crop report Thursday for the period from June 16th to 22nd.

Agustine Osei, a Crops Extension Specialist with Saskatchewan Agriculture, says planting is close to finished.



Quote-Agustine Osei-Saskatchewan Agriculture:

At the moment, seeding in Saskatchewan is almost done.

It's nearly complete here and we are 99 percent and attention has now shifted to activities such as in-crop spraying and producers monitoring for pests and diseases.

Much of the province in the past week received some much-needed moisture.

Although some areas had it in excess and conditions at the moment are cool and cloudy, which has slowed crop development.

While most of the crops are reported to be developing at a normal pace, a huge portion of it or a notable portion of it is behind the expected stage of development for this time of year.

Various causes of crop damage were reported over the past week.

Excess moisture remains a primary concern when it comes to causing minor to moderate damage with some localized areas reporting severe damage.

With the moisture at the moment provincially, three percent of acres that would normally be seeded did not get seeded due to excess moisture.



Osei says due to the moisture producers are starting to notice diseases appearing, mostly root rot and in some cases leaf diseases.

He says flea beetles persist causing moderate damage in some areas and we have minor damage reported from cut worms.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers