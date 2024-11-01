Farmscape for July 8, 2026



Sask Pork will host the 49th edition of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium November 3rd and 4th at the Saskatoon Inn.

Sask Pork has released preliminary details for Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2026, scheduled for November 3rd and 4th in Saskatoon.

Steve Seto, the Communications and Marketing Coordinator with Sask Pork, says the annual event brings together pork sector stakeholders from across the industry.



Quote-Steve Seto-Sask Pork:

It is an annual event we put on every year.

It's one of Western Canada's leading pork industry conferences.

We have hundreds of people come out to the show and we want to make sure that we're giving them all of the latest information of what's going on in the industry as well as connect and network with other people in the industry that you may not see on a daily, weekly or even monthly basis.

It's a good opportunity for people to share some ideas, take home some of the advice that they learn, either through networking or the sessions that we have, bring it back to their barns, their operations and apply those skills and hopefully make for a more efficient and profitable system.

Over the last few years, we've had roughly on average about 300 to 350 people attend the symposium and we're always looking to attract more people to come, mainly because we have a lot of great information, a lot of great sessions whether it be you're working in a barn, you're a stakeholder with one of our fellow provincial pork organizations or on the national level, whether it be Canadian Pork Council or Canada Pork, our processors as well.

Anybody that has a hand in the pork industry is certainly more than welcome to come.

It gives a great opportunity to network with people who are working in those barns every single day, working with the pigs, working with the animals.

It really gives them an opportunity to connect and learn more about what's happening in the industry.



For full details on the 49th edition of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium or for information on sponsorship visit saskpork.com and click on the events tab or contact Sask Pork at 306 244-7752.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers