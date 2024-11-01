Farmscape for August 4, 2026



This weekend as part of Saskatchewan Open farm Days Saskatchewan consumers will have the opportunity to interact directly with the people who produce their food.

This weekend, August 8th and 9th, 38 different agricultural operations across the province will open their doors to the general public as part of Saskatchewan Open Farm Days.

Clinton Monchuk, the Executive Director of Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan, says the intent of the event is to encourage conversations among consumers and the people who grow their food.



Quote-Clinton Monchuk-Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan:

The core of who we're trying to target is those who are living in larger urban centers.

Now that being said, there's smaller kind of rural towns that are out there that still have individuals that have never been to a farm.

So really our target audience is those who are interested in knowing more about how their food is produced, whether that is a rural or an urban center and really the full gamut from everybody from children all the way to seniors.

Really, it's those who are interested in knowing more about their food, that's who we're targeting.

Those are the individuals that we want to have these conversations with so they can feel more comfortable and confident about their food.

Again, a lot of the individuals that are coming out to these farms are just curious to know more about where their food comes from and talk to people who are actively doing it.

So, on the consumer side, the response that we've been getting is, this is amazing that we can actually come and talk to these farmers, we can see how cows are being milked, we can actually understand the different products that might be used in a grain farm, or even taste some of the products, whether it's a winery or a distillery, to get that experience as well and understand more about that process when it comes to making food.

All around, it's been a very positive experience and something that we are very committed to going forward with in the future.



Monchuk notes last year's event attracted just over four thousand participants and that number is expected to increase this year.

Additional information on Saskatchewan Open Farm Days including lists of venues can be accessed at skopenfarmdays.ca.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers